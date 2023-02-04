The Office: NBC Exec Plays Coy About Potential Reboot

An NBC executive is playing coy about a potential reboot of The Office. As it stands right now, the beloved sitcom is one of the most popular programs on the streamer. Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal TV and Streaming joined THR's TV's Top 5 podcast to discuss the future of The Office. She demurred, "Whatever Greg Daniels wants to do, I'm standing by with open arms." Way back in 2019, NBC Universal spent over $500 million to bring the Steve Carrell series to Peacock. That investment has paid off as lucrative deals to secure The Olympics, and NFL games helped boost the service.

Along with those live events, shows like The Office play a key role as well. Bel-Air has been a huge hit and there's also fare like Poker Face that are quickly gaining new fans. But, some people want that sweet nostalgia from seeing new episodes with their favorites. "It is my hope and goal that we do an Office reboot… The Office comes back to us in January 2021," NBC chairman of Digital Enterprises Bonnie Hammer said back in 2019. "It is my hope that we can figure what that great reboot would be. We are having conversations."

The Office Has Become A Streaming Juggernaut

Not too long ago, John Krasinski spoke to WIRED about how he thought the show wouldn't become a success. Audiences feared for the worst during the early days as well. The initial run of episodes were so fun but also different, that the actor felt like he would be back to waiting tables in no-time

"I would have to say my favorite Office episode was 'Diversity Day,' it was technically the second episode but it was the first episode of our own. Meaning the pilot was a direct copy of the British show, the whole script was the exact pilot of the British show," the actor shared. "So 'Diversity Day' was the first episode that was ours and ours alone and I will never forget that because, being in that room, not only was I the most unprofessional actor, because I laughed at every single thing that happened and I totally threw the 'being in a documentary [concept]' out the window, I was like, 'No, I'm gonna laugh at everything, all these people do.'"

He added, "But I remember feeling, in the room, and looking around at all these people who didn't think anyone was gonna watch the show, and we still didn't think anyone would watch the show, but I said, 'This is gonna be one of the funniest things that's ever been recorded on television. Too bad no one will see it because who knows where this show goes.' And I went back to waiting tables, true story, after we shot the first four episodes, I was like, 'Best thing I've ever done, no one will see it,' and I signed up to wait tables again."

Do you think an Office revival is coming before the year is over? Let us know down in the comments!