The Office on Peacock: How It’s Different From Netflix

The Office is now streaming on Peacock, where all nine seasons of the workplace mockumentary are available with exclusive extras and never-before-seen footage. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming free, but subscribers must upgrade for every episode plus extras — including the extended "Superfan Episodes" exclusive to Peacock. The ad-supported Free tier features access to The Office Zen 24/7 Channel and thousands of hours of movies and television, including the first two seasons of The Office. Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) unlocks every episode of The Office and the "Superfan Episodes" with ads; Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month) features everything from the below tiers with ad-free streaming.

The Office Collection on Peacock includes:

1. Every episode (201 total) of The Office that was originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.

2. Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. An example can be seen above.

3. Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for both the original series and Superfan Episodes in February.

4. Behind-the-scenes footage will be shared in addition to episodic content. This includes bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.

5. Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and favorite appearances by guest visitors - all arranged for easy viewing.

6. Range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (feat. Jim Halpert, Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (feat. Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).

7. The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.

8. Launch of dedicated Office channels on GIPHY and TikTok, where fans can share the best of Dunder Mifflin.

