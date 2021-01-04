The Office on Peacock: How It’s Different From Netflix
The Office is now streaming on Peacock, where all nine seasons of the workplace mockumentary are available with exclusive extras and never-before-seen footage. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming free, but subscribers must upgrade for every episode plus extras — including the extended "Superfan Episodes" exclusive to Peacock. The ad-supported Free tier features access to The Office Zen 24/7 Channel and thousands of hours of movies and television, including the first two seasons of The Office. Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) unlocks every episode of The Office and the "Superfan Episodes" with ads; Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month) features everything from the below tiers with ad-free streaming.
The Office Collection on Peacock includes:
1. Every episode (201 total) of The Office that was originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.
2. Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. An example can be seen above.
3. Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for both the original series and Superfan Episodes in February.
4. Behind-the-scenes footage will be shared in addition to episodic content. This includes bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.
5. Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and favorite appearances by guest visitors - all arranged for easy viewing.
6. Range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (feat. Jim Halpert, Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (feat. Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).
7. The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.
8. Launch of dedicated Office channels on GIPHY and TikTok, where fans can share the best of Dunder Mifflin.
Personnel Files
All-new Personnel Files are clip playlists dedicated to the best of Dunder Mifflin employees (and the Worst of Toby), including Best of Michael Scott, Best of Dwight, and Best of Jim, for a total of 18 Personnel Files.
Best Moments
Another playlist highlights the Best Moments from The Office, featuring such collections as "Everyone in the Conference Room," "Cold Opens," "Fights, Pranks & Feuds," "Farewells," and "Cringeworthy."
Digital Series
Digital Series collects previously released digital shorts, consisting of nine clip playlists, including "The Accountants," "Subtle Sexuality," "Kevin's Loan," and "Blackmail."
Behind the Scenes
Go Behind the Scenes of The Office with a collection of special features offering everything from a series finale table read; a making-of the pilot; a set tour with guides Steve Carrell and Rainn Wilson; "The Office: A Look Back" retrospective; "The Office Singalong"; and a 2003 casting video featuring the famous faces who auditioned for The Office.
The Story of Jim & Pam
The Story of Jim & Pam collects 33 episodes dedicated to the love story between Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), highlighting such momentous episodes as "Casino Night," "The Job Part 2," "Weight Loss Part 2," and wedding two-parter "Niagara."
The Guest Stars
The Guest Stars highlights nearly two-dozen episodes featuring The Office's many guest stars, including Amy Adams, Idris Elba, Kathy Bates, Timothy Olyphant, Jim Carrey, and Will Ferrell.
Office Parties
Office Parties celebrates 22 episodes with Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Phyllis' (Phyllis Smith) many themed parties, all collected in one place for easy viewing. Episodes highlighted here include "The Dundies," "Halloween," "Christmas Party," and "Goodbye, Toby."
Office Romance
Office Romance collects episodes about the many love lives in The Office, including "Valentine's Day," "Phyllis' Wedding," and "Costume Contest."
Favorite Office Episodes
The Office Collection includes two playlists curated by series stars Kate Flannery (Meredith) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar), who hand-pick fan-favorite episodes like "Booze Cruise" and "Dunder Mifflin Infinity" Parts 1 and 2.
Need a Laugh / Need a Cry / Cold Opens
Two playlists, Need a Laugh and Need a Cry, put the spotlight on the funniest and most heartfelt episodes of The Office. "Cold Opens" is a collection of clips with nothing but the best cold opens, including "Kevin's Famous Chili" and "Dwight's Fire Drill."
Guess the Desk
Can you Guess the Desk? These featurettes are dedicated to various characters from The Office, including "The Best of Michael Scott," "Pam's Confession Time," and "The Rise and Fall of Ryan."
Curated Content
The Office Collection also includes "On the Job" with recommendations of other NBC workplace comedies available to stream, including Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Superstore. "The Office Alums on the Silver Screen" collects films starring your favorite stars from The Office, including the Steve Carrell-starring Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.
