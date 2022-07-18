The Office and Killing It Star Craig Robinson's Comedy Show Evacuated Due to Gunman

Craig Robinson and his audience at Charlotte's Comedy Zone were evacuated Saturday evening after a gunman entered the establishment brandishing a firearm. Robinson announced the news via an Instagram Live stream immediately following the incident after he found safety at a nearby amphitheater.

"I'm performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina," The Office alumnus said during his livestream. "There was an active shooter in the comedy club, so they moved us over to this -- it's a concert going on and it's Big Time Rush, so, I thought I would share it with ya'll."

Officials then notified Robinson the suspect was detained before he ended his video. He said while streaming he would add another show to replace the canceled ones, though no further details have been announced. Management for the venue opted to keep it closed through Sunday.

"In lieu of the events last night we would like to thank all the amazing people that work day in and day out to make the Comedy Zone what it is. They immediately jumped into action and got everyone safely out of the building," the company said in a statement. "We would also like to thank the CMPD for their swift response and peaceful resolution to the situation."

The club's Instagram post revealed anyone that purchased tickets for Robinson's stand-up sets on Saturday and Sunday would be refunded in full.

"About last night," Robinson said in another Instagram post on Sunday. "Thank you to to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly. Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs.

He added, "Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone."

In a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the suspect revealed his firearm to employees, who promptly evacuated the theater. The gun was fired, but the club and Robinson were all off-site. The suspect was then taken into custody shortly thereafter. No injuries were reported.