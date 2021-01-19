The Office Has Become Even More Popular on Peacock

✖

Even though The Office was plenty popular during its initial run on NBC, the series reached all new heights after being licensed for streaming by Netflix. The show was so popular on the streamer, certain NBC executives seemed to tease the fact a reboot or relaunch of the workplace comedy could be in the works in the not so distant future. Now, the series has received yet another breath of fresh air, despite being removed from Netflix.

According to new data released by Reelgood, streams of the series increased nine-percent in the week following the show's debut on Peacock. Even though the NBCUniversal-platform is the newest product to come to market, it still managed to get more The Office streams than what Netflix had for the show in its closing moments on the platform — at least according to the stream-tracking team at Reelgood.

(Photo: Reelgood)

Streams have since began to equal out since then, even though they still might be higher now than they were at any point in the month of December. This January, The Office (US) creator Greg Daniels didn't rule out a potential reboot, though he did admit he'd want to be involved in it the second time as well.

"It's not impossible," Daniels told Collider in January. "It's not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."

Those two shows are Amazon's Upload and Netflix's Space Force, both in production on their sophomore seasons now. Last year, the writer revealed he was hesitant to revisit The Office with a reboot and messing things up with long-time fans of the show.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer said. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

All nine seasons of The Office are now streaming on Peacock.