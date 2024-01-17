The Office Season 7 Superfan Episodes Coming to Peacock This Month

Finally coming to Peacock later this month are The Office Superfan Episodes honoring Season 7 of the series, which includes extended and expanded episodes that feature never-before-seen moments and special deleted scenes. What's notable about Season 7 in particular is that it marks the final episodes that starred Steve Carell as Michael Scott, with the final episodes of the season featuring guest appearances from Will Ferrell, Ray Romano, and Jim Carrey. While Peacock has been the exclusive streaming home for the sitcom for years, an added bonus of the platform is these Superfan Episodes, which are available alongside the broadcast episodes. The Office Season 7 Superfan Episodes will premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 22nd.

To build excitement for the upcoming Superfan Episodes of Season 7, a deleted scene has also been released from Season 7, Episode 6, entitled "Costume Contest." You can check out that scene below.

The broadcast episodes of The Office were typically 22 minutes in length, though special events would sometimes earn extended episodes or even two-part episodes. These Superfan Episodes often have a run time closer to 30 minutes, with some even being as long as 45 minutes. This means some of these two-part events, such as "Classy Christmas," could end up having a total run time of nearly an hour. Other iconic episodes that are getting the Superfan treatment are "Threat Level Midnight," "Garage Sale," "Michael's Last Dundies," "Goodbye Michael," and "Search Committee."

The NBC The Office had such a major impact on pop culture throughout its initial run and in its streaming life that many audiences might not even be aware that it was a reboot of the concept that originally starred Ricky Gervais. With that original The Office only earning two six-episode seasons and a two-part Christmas special, it only offered a fraction of installments compared to the reboot's 201 episodes.

The success of the American Office has caused speculation over the last decade about whether it could ever earn a reboot in its own right, with a report from this month claiming that Greg Daniels was opening up a writers' room to explore the idea of a revival. While this could understandably be paving the way for an official announcement of a reboot, it's also possible that this writers' room is merely an initial step towards seeing if such a revival would be a worthwhile venture.

The Office Superfan Episodes Seasons 1 through 6 are currently available on Peacock. Season 7 Superfan Episodes debut on January 22nd.

