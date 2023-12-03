The Office: Emily Blunt Says Fans Get Upset She Isn't Pam

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a fan-favorite celebrity couple who tied the knot back in 2010. During that time, Krasinski was still starring in The Office, which saw him playing Jim Halpert opposite Jenna Fischer's Pam Beesly. The onscreen couple is one of the most iconic will-they-wont-theys in sitcom history, and it turns out some people have a little trouble separating fact from fiction. In fact, Blunt recently revealed that fans sometimes get upset that she isn't her husband's TV wife.

"Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him?" Blunt revealed on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. "'Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!'" However, Blunt has nothing but love for Fischer. "She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna," Blunt shared.

In 2016, Fischer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and caused quite a stir when she spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Krasinski.

"Oh, John and I have real chemistry," Fischer shared. "There's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another."

Krasinski responded to comments, saying he thought Fischer was "trying to say something nice about how genuine [their] acting relationship was." He explained, "I think we both feel it's such an honor to be a part of that relationship ... As far as how she was quoted about saying we were 'genuinely in love,' I think that was taken wildly out of context and I feel bad for her."

Emily Blunt Doesn't Want To Join the MCU:

Krasinski recently played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he won't be continuing the role in future projects. For years, fans wanted to see Krasinski and Blunt in the MCU together, but she's not interested in portraying a superhero. There was a time when Blunt was almost cast as Black Widow, and fans of the actor have been hoping to see her play another part in the MCU for years. The fan-casting has been in full force ever since it was announced Marvel Studios would be making a Fantastic Four reboot with many fans hoping Blunt would play Sue Storm. However, the role is not on Blunt's radar.

"It's not that it's beneath me," Blunt revealed on The Howard Stern Show. "I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow. I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.—it would've been amazing…but I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up my alley. I don't like them. I really don't. It's been exhausted. We are inundated—it's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I'd never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I'd be interested."

