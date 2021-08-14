The Owl House Fans Demand More Episodes After Mid-Season Finale

The Owl House fans are absolutely over the moon after the airing of this week’s episode “Yesterday’s Lie.” Season 2 has been massive for the Disney Channel cartoon. Luz Noceda is still trying to make her way back to the human world and the show’s mysteries continue to expand. But, this week’s entry actually answers some big questions that had been hanging over The Owl House for a while now. News recently broke that Season 3 would be the last bit of the show. (Instead of a traditional season, there will be three long movie-style entries.) Despite that development, the fans can’t help but want more of the world that Dana Terrace has created. With all the stuff going on with The Boiling Isles and “The Day of Unity” quickly approaching, it would be hard to be shocked. Check out some of the awesome fan posts right here.

The Owl House crew has given us one of the most exciting, unique, important, heartwarming / heartwrenching, and downright incredible shows (and all during a pandemic). They deserve to create as much content as they want!!! #MoreTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/wPXfOICdS0 — amelia ☀️ toh spoilers (@amelia_lastname) August 14, 2021

"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels said during the Season 3 announcement. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."

