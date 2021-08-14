The Owl House Fans Demand More Episodes After Mid-Season Finale
The Owl House fans are absolutely over the moon after the airing of this week’s episode “Yesterday’s Lie.” Season 2 has been massive for the Disney Channel cartoon. Luz Noceda is still trying to make her way back to the human world and the show’s mysteries continue to expand. But, this week’s entry actually answers some big questions that had been hanging over The Owl House for a while now. News recently broke that Season 3 would be the last bit of the show. (Instead of a traditional season, there will be three long movie-style entries.) Despite that development, the fans can’t help but want more of the world that Dana Terrace has created. With all the stuff going on with The Boiling Isles and “The Day of Unity” quickly approaching, it would be hard to be shocked. Check out some of the awesome fan posts right here.
The Owl House crew has given us one of the most exciting, unique, important, heartwarming / heartwrenching, and downright incredible shows (and all during a pandemic). They deserve to create as much content as they want!!! #MoreTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/wPXfOICdS0— amelia ☀️ toh spoilers (@amelia_lastname) August 14, 2021
"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels said during the Season 3 announcement. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."
10 minutes in and y’all are almost at #5 #MoreTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/raWy7Senjy— Rebecca Lied Yesterday 🌧🦉 (@HeyRebeccaRose) August 14, 2021
Today is the day everyone. The episode is here. I’m trying not be emotional about it but can’t help it. This show is amazing and beautiful. I hope everyone will enjoy the episode as much as me. It’s gonna be good. #MoreTheOwlHouse #savetheowlhouse #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/icaPkl9Stb— Valerie (@Valerie1254275) August 13, 2021
TOH SPOILERS
CANON???????#MoreTheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/XhDhjSx7Hs— Audrey 🏳️🌈 (@Aam_Arts) August 14, 2021
#MoreTheOwlHouse Because Luz is genuinely one of the most amazing and well representative protagonists in cartoon history and the world deserves to see more of her pic.twitter.com/vmFEWa39z6— Izzie/Runa 🏳️🌈 ♡ | #MoreTheOwlHouse (@RH_Izzie) August 14, 2021
comics about them please pic.twitter.com/EXd0TBSxQx— opal (@emirablight) August 14, 2021
#MoreTheOwlHouse BECAUSE I REALLY WANNA KNOW MORE OF EDA‘S AND RAINE‘S BACKSTORY!!! pic.twitter.com/u8wUpInf5O— mar (@amitysluz) August 14, 2021
Why do we need #MoreTheOwlHouse a thread: pic.twitter.com/DtlDQpsC0T— menaa🔮TOH S2 (@purple_ximm) August 14, 2021
This series is everything I wish I had as a kid. Please give it the respect it rightfully deserves, Disney.
My first Lumity fanart vs. my most recent Lumity fanart.
This series inspires me in so many ways! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zowk34JRV6— ( Dex ) ̖́- ★⋆⭑ (@Dexsterpiece) August 14, 2021