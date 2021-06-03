The Owl House Season 2 Trailer Released by Disney
The Owl House got a trailer for Season 2 today and fans are over the moon with the reveal. Luz starts off recording a video message for her mother and then the clip starts showing off the developments the young witch will face in the coming months. A lot of momentum built up for The Owl House near the end of Season 1. With DuckTales ended, Disney was looking for another big hit and they’ve found two with Amphibia and this show. Now, the question of how best to promote Dana Terrace’s work on their main channel and online. A lot of fans have been crying out for these shows to release the same day on Disney+. But, there has been no sign of such a change taking place so far. Viewers can only hope that the show continues that epic ascent as Season 2 gets underway.
June 12th. 🔥Welcome Back🔥#TheOwlHouse #theowlhousespoilers pic.twitter.com/Q1rTKYum1j— Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) June 3, 2021
"Dana and her team have created a series that continues to push the envelope with epic and diverse storylines, an astounding world and multifaceted characters that have captivated our audience," Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said during the announcement of the upcoming episodes. "We're eager to showcase more adventures in seasons two and three."
Disney describes The Owl House down below:
“Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.”
The Owl House Season 2 flies back into your living rooms on Saturday, June 12th at 10 AM ET/PT with new episodes airing every Saturday through August 14th on Disney Channel. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Owl House right here.
