The Owl House Fans Cheer As Season 2 Returns

The Owl House Season 2b is rolling and the fans are out in full force. “Follies at the Coven Day Parade” picks up with Luz, Eda, Amity, and all of the characters inching closer to Emperor Bellos‘ endgame. It’s been a long wait for both The Owl House and Amphibia to resume airing. Luckily, this weekend provides a space for both stories to pick back up. With everything that’s happened over the last few weeks, creator Dana Terrace and the people who work on the show have to be feeling the love on social media with all these posts. Since the beginning of the series, the fanart has been there in spades. Over the course of the second season, it feels like the artists have kicked it into overdrive. Check out some of the best posts down below!

While discussing the reasons for the Season 3 order getting cut short, the series creator talked about how much the staff and crew appreciate the support. It’s a weird situation, to be sure, but there are real people working on this show that enjoy seeing all the fan fervor out in the wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#TheOwlHouse is back TOMORROW! I hope you all enjoy watching! pic.twitter.com/DHAxThcqpm — Re-BOO-cca Rose 👻🥀 (@HeyRebeccaRose) March 18, 2022

“In any case, there are still a lot of awesome TOH episodes left to come out, and all the support IS seen and appreciated,” Terrace wrote. “Not only does it support the crew but it encourages studios to take bigger risks on shows coming down the pipeline. And, who knows? Maybe there’s a future for the Owl House world if (Disney Television) has different people in charge.”

Are you excited about The Owl House being back? Let us know down in the comments!

You’re not wrong

toh spoilers/////

•

•

•

•



this is literally my whole personality in an 8 second clip #TheOwlHouse #RaineWhispers pic.twitter.com/Qx0qHcIkDE — Sora ≽^•⩊•^≼ (@bearikiru) March 19, 2022

Congratulations

Huge day for fans

Raine is back!

WOW, what a trip

Fanbase is too clever

Amity cotton candy and Luz sweet potato #TheOwlHouse pic.twitter.com/LjR6P9bENL — 𝑲𝒆𝒍 ☆ (@RKell_21) March 19, 2022

She’s the worst lol

New promo