The Penguin TV Series Adds Sons of Anarchy Star

The Penguin has officially added one more name to its already long list. According to Deadline, Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) has joined Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti in the upcoming HBO Max and DC Studios production. No details have been revealed about Rossi's The Penguin character, but the actor will definitely fit in with the nitty-gritty of The Batman universe. Production on The Penguin has already begun, and set photos are already on the Internet, showing what's next for Oswald Cobblepot and co. The Penguin will show fans what happens soon after the events of The Batman.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Penguin is now in production.

What do you think about Theo Rossi joining the series? Are you excited for The Penguin?