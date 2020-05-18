The Politician: Netflix Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Photos

Just a couple of weeks after the release of Hollywood, Ryan Murphy's debut Netflix series is preparing for its anticipated return. On Monday morning, Netflix announced that The Politician would be returning for its sophomore season on June 19th. This new installment will follow the events of the first season's finale, which flipped the story on its head and saw Ben Platt's Payton move to New York City after all of the drama in high school. At the conclusion of the season, Payton decided to run for New York State Senate, once again putting himself onto the path toward an eventual presidency.

Platt returns to star in te new season, along with Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Season 2 also includes Judith Light and Bette Midler, who were introduced in the Season 1 finale.

You can check out Netflix's synopsis for The Politician Season 2 below, followed by all of the first-look photos.

Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.