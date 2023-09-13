The Price Is Right Reveals First Look at New Set for Iconic Gameshow

The 52nd season of The Price is Right will soon debut on CBS, and the show will air from an all-new studio for its latest round of episodes. Wednesday, CBS not only revealed that the show will be returning with new episodes on Monday, September 25th, but also revealed pictures of the game show's state-of-the-art set.

The new set was built after the series was forced to leave its previous home at Television City. Now, the series has found a new place to tape episodes at Glendale's Haven Studios. More notable, however, is the fact that The Price is Right Season 52 will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that a full studio audience will be available to attend tapings of the show.

"In light of Hackman Capital Partners' plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television's longest running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home," Suzanne Lopez, COO of TPIR producer Fremantle previously said of the move. "While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can't wait to have our fans 'Come On Down' to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer."

Looks like someone posted and quickly deleted the new Price is Right set on Tiktok.. it’s so small! ☹️#priceisright pic.twitter.com/Af0BBP1Al3 — ncbjd (@ncbjd) September 13, 2023

The upcoming season will be the 16th year Drew Carey has been involved with the show.

"Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me," Carey said earlier this year of his hosting duties. "And I can't even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It's been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that's what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."

"For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president, CBS daytime programs and syndicated programs development, wrote in a statement. "Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today's television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come."

Old episodes of The Price is Right are now streaming on both Paramount+ and plutoTV.