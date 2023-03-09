The Price Is Right Making Major Change Ahead of New Episodes

The Price Is Right is pulling up stakes this summer. In a new report from Deadline, the beloved CBS game show will be heading to Haven Studios in Glendale, California to film. For The Price Is Right's entire history, it has filmed in Television City. That location has played home for the beloved program since its relaunch in 1972. However, producer Fremantle is moving production somewhere else while renovations are underway at Television City. CBS sold the facility to Hackman Capital Partners in 2019 and they're spending $1.25 billion on sprucing up the place. A ton of your favorite CBS shows like The Young and the Restless and The Late Late Show with James Corden have also called that complex home.

"In light of Hackman Capital Partners' plans to undergo a major renovation at Television City, the time has come to move television's longest-running game show, The Price Is Right, into a new home," said Suzanne Lopez, COO of Fremantle. "While we bid a fond farewell to this cultural landmark, we are excited to say that we will be moving into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios. We can't wait to have our fans "Come On Down" to this new facility when we begin production on the next season this summer."

What's The Future Of The Price Is Right?

Things have been going great for The Price is Right in the last few years. Host Drew Carey loves the energy behind the show and can't wait for what the future will hold. "Hosting The Price is Right has been a dream job for me," Carey said recently. "And I can't even call it a job with a straight face because I get such joy out of it. Imagine spending every workday surrounded by happy, positive strangers. It's been amazing. I really never thought my safe space would be on a sound stage, wearing a mic, cameras on me constantly, and with millions of people watching. But that's what The Price is Right is for me. I love it."

"For almost a third of a century, CBS has demonstrated a remarkable legacy of success in Daytime," Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president, CBS daytime programs and syndicated programs development, wrote in a statement. "Our programming continues to maintain a level of achievement unheard of in today's television landscape, thanks to the passion and dedication of the extraordinary producers, casts, staff and crew on the shows, our studio partners, and most importantly, the fans. They have our deepest gratitude, and we look forward to entertaining them for many years to come."

