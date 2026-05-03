Marvel’s Best Show Reveals First Look at New Characters and an Iconic X-Men Team

It looks like Marvel is finally showing off the promotional art for the highly anticipated second season of X-Men ’97, and it was well worth the wait for all the crumbs that fans are getting after the finale of the first season ended in a wild cliffhanger, leaving fan favorites spread out across the timeline. But now, as we inch closer to the premiere of Season 2, the wait is finally starting to feel worth it.

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In a nod to comics fans, the show’s characters are being grouped into teams with instantly recognizable names. First, there’s X-Corp, which is made up of Beast, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Polaris. Then, there’s X-Force, which will be comprised of Cable, Archangel, Psylocke, Sunspot, and Jubilee. Next, there’s the Ancient Egypt Team, including Beast, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Bishop, and Magneto. But the final team, X-Factor, is the most exciting, featuring Havok, Polaris, Strong Guy, Wolfsbane, Multiple Man, and Val Cooper.

The Second Season of X-Men ’97 Will Be Full of Surprises

The new teams are definitely worth getting excited about, especially given the new faces audiences will encounter. We’ve already seen Polaris and Val Cooper in Season 1, but Strong Guy, Multiple Man, Havok, and Wolfsbane are all new additions to the series. And fans are already excited for everything the new team members mean. “I’m super excited about this. I’m in my early 50s, and X-Factor #1 was my introduction to the X universe and was always my favorite of the franchise, even when the cast and premise changed. I loved this group of misfits so much,” said one fan.

Fans are also trying to figure out exactly what the inclusion of the particular mutants could mean for the narrative going forward. One surmised, “Wolfsbane, Strong Guy, and Multiple Man are kinda deep cuts there, don’t think I’ve even heard of Wolfsbane until now. Archangel makes sense since they’re doing the Four Horsemen of Apocalypse, and Psylocke and Polaris are popular enough for it to have been a matter of time until they got added.” And while some people are unhappy about the potential changes ahead (farewell, 70s and 80s costumes), the overall feeling seems to be one of excitement as things ramp up for the new season.

What are you most excited about for the new season of X-Men ’97? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.