The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Official Trailer Released

The full Season 3 trailer for The Righteous Gemstones has arrived. On Wednesday, Max dropped the full trailer for the eagerly anticipated third season of the acclaimed comedy, giving fans the best look yet at what's next for the Gemstone family of televangelists and from the looks of things, it's going to be quite a ride. The new season, which will see the three Gemstone children take over the family business, is set to premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 18th. You can check out the new trailer for yourself below.

The Righteous Gemstones returning for its third season comes at a good time for television fans. HBO's Sunday night programming recently saw the conclusion of two major series with both Succession and Barry concluding their final seasons. Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones will see the return of John Goodman, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine. Walter Goggins also has a major recurring role as Baby Billy Freeman, and Skyler Gisondo also features as Gideon, son of McBride's Jesse. Joining the cast for Season three are Steve Zahn and Stephen Dorff as guest stars. 3rd Rock From the Sun's Kristen Johnston is also expected to appear.

"[The Righteous Gemstones is] definitely Danny's brainchild and I'd leave [the future of the show] to him, but we've been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one," producer David Gordon Green previously said of the series. "So, we're cooking on ideas for that right now. It is so sprawling and epic with its ensemble. The shows we've done in the past are more or less on Danny's character shoulders. Here there's a lot more than just that. That's a great attribute of it, but it's, it's pretty expansive."

Here's how HBO describes the third season of The Righteous Gemstones:

"The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."

The Righteous Gemstones returns for Season 3 on Sunday, June 18th on HBO and Max.

Are you looking forward to Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!