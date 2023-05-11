The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Trailer Confirms HBO Premiere

Everyone's favorite family of televangelists is finally making their long-awaited return to HBO next month. In other words: The Gemstones are back! HBO's The Righteous Gemstones has been away from the spotlight since February of last year, when the second season of the acclaimed comedy came to a close. This summer, a new season is finally upon us, and HBO is giving fans a glimpse at what's to come for the Gemstone family.

On Wednesday, HBO released the first teaser trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3, which will see the three Gemstone children take over the business. In addition to the first footage from Season 3, the trailer also unveiled the premiere date, letting everyone know that The Righteous Gemstones will be returning to HBO on Sunday, June 18th. You can watch the trailer in the video below!

The return of The Righteous Gemstones couldn't come a better time for those who love HBO Sunday night programming. Hit shows Succession and Barry are set to wrap up their final seasons over the next few weeks. Fear not, The Righteous Gemstones will be taking over the late Sunday slot starting next month.

The Righteous Gemstones stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam Devine. Walton Goggins also has a major recurring role as Baby Billy Freeman, and Skyler Gisondo has been featured as one of the shows main characters, playing Gideon, the son of McBride's Jesse.

Season 3 will be bringing in the likes of Steve Zahn and Stephen Dorff as guest stars, with both actors featured prominently in the new trailer. It was previously revealed that 3rd Rock From the Sun's Kristen Johnston had been tapped for a role in Season 3.

Here's HBO's official logline for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3:

"The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price."

