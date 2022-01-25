With more than half of Season 2 yet to debut, HBO announced today that The Righteous Gemstones will be returning for a Season 3. The hit series follows a family of televangelists and stars Danny McBride and John Goodman, though it’s unknown if Season 3 will be another installment in a potentially long-running narrative or if it would be the conclusion of a planned storyline for the project. McBride has previously starred in projects like Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals for HBO, which ran for four and two seasons respectively. New episodes of Righteous Gemstones air on HBO every Sunday, with its season finale debuting on February 27th.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” HBO exec VP programming Amy Gravitt shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

Season 2 is described, “Your prayers have been answered. Season 2 of the comedy series The Righteous Gemstones finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.‌”

Season 2 of the series also stars Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe.

This news will surely delight fans, but back in October, David Gordon Green revealed to Collider that a third season was already in the works.

“[The Righteous Gemstones is] definitely Danny’s brainchild and I’d leave [the future of the show] to him, but we’ve been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one,” Green shared with the outlet at the time. “So we’re cooking on ideas for that right now. It is so sprawling and epic with its ensemble. The shows we’ve done in the past are more or less on Danny’s character shoulders. Here there’s a lot more than just that. That’s a great attribute of it, but it’s, it’s pretty expansive.”

He continued, “And like everything, I think our ambition, we always get into things. And once we realized how difficult it is, we think, why are we doing this? Then we realized it’s because we can’t ignore the opportunity of imagination. There’s so many shows that I think find that comfort zone. This is our formula. This is our budget, and this is the story, and these are the characters and this is how it works. And we get to go home and have a normal life. We’re just not that. We’re just too crazy for that. So the second we get comfortable, we think what’s next? What’s bigger? What’s badder? What’s crazier? What’s unexpected?”

