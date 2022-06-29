3rd Rock From the Sun Star Joins Righteous Gemstones Season 3

Season 3 of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones has added another comedy veteran. According to a new report from Variety, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Mom alum Kristen Johnston has joined the cast of the nine-episode third season, which is currently in production. Johnson is expected to portray May-May Montgomery, a character who has a history with the Gemstone family. She will join an ensemble cast that, in Season 2, included Danny McBride, John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe.

"After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn't come back for more?" HBO exec VP programming Amy Gravitt shared in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else."

The Righteous Gemstones follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Producer David Gordon Green previously revealed to Collider what the third season might entail.

"[The Righteous Gemstones is] definitely Danny's brainchild and I'd leave [the future of the show] to him, but we've been picked up for a third and they want us to do another one," Green shared with the outlet at the time. "So we're cooking on ideas for that right now. It is so sprawling and epic with its ensemble. The shows we've done in the past are more or less on Danny's character shoulders. Here there's a lot more than just that. That's a great attribute of it, but it's, it's pretty expansive."

"And like everything, I think our ambition, we always get into things," Green continued. "And once we realized how difficult it is, we think, why are we doing this? Then we realized it's because we can't ignore the opportunity of imagination. There's so many shows that I think find that comfort zone. This is our formula. This is our budget, and this is the story, and these are the characters and this is how it works. And we get to go home and have a normal life. We're just not that. We're just too crazy for that. So the second we get comfortable, we think what's next? What's bigger? What's badder? What's crazier? What's unexpected?"

The Righteous Gemstones will return to HBO at a later date.