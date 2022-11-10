The Santa Clauses Director Speaks Out on Updating Santa for 2022 (Exclusive)

After first playing Scott Calvin AKA Santa Claus in The Santa Clause back in 1994, Tim Allen returned for The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2002 and 2006. Now, 16 years after his last appearance, the actor is returning for a new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses. In addition to Allen, the show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus as well as David Krumholtz as the fan-favorite elf, Bernard. It was also revealed at D23 Expo that Eric Lloyd will be coming back as Charlie. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the new show's director, Jason Winter, and we asked if there were any difficulties that came with modernizing Santa Claus.

"As the director, and looking at what [writer/creator] Jack [Burditt] and the writers have done from the outside, what they've done a great job of is connecting things happening in the real world to the Santa Claus myth and how the feeling of disconnectedness we all have, and the idea that the growth of commercials, how it's all about getting and not giving, how all those things are maybe affecting Santa's magic. That's such a fun and modern jumping-off point for this story, watching Santa sort of rediscover his connection to faith and magic is a cool way to connect it to now."

Who Is Starring in The Santa Clauses?

In addition to the returning cast members, The Santa Clauses will feature Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as Scott's daughter. Other cast members include Austin Kane, Rupali Redd, and Devin Bright as series regulars in addition to Kal Penn who will reportedly appear as a potential successor to Scott as Santa. Laura San Giacomo also joined the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch. You can read the official synopsis below:

"Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

The Santa Clauses debuts on Disney+ on November 16th.