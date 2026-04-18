The Sequel to The Expanse’s Perfect Follow-up Story Is Available to Start for Free Right Now

While not with the long hoped-for sequel season to the series itself, it seems that fans of The Expanse have been having crumbs sprinkled their way for quite some time. And now, the creators of the series have released the sequel to the novel that’s considered the follow-up to the series—with the first chapter actually available to read for free. Even more exciting is the news that there are official plans to turn this new book series into a television series.

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The Mercy of Gods, the first novel in the Captive’s War series by James S.A. Corey (more commonly known as Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), centers on events unfolding after an alien invasion—one in which humanity had no chance of winning the initial conflict. The enemies that humans face? A terrifying and powerful alien race known as the Carryx, who enslave “useful” species and destroy all others, immediately killing an eighth of the planet Anjiin’s population to show dominance over the human race. You can read the first chapter of The Mercy of Gods here.

It’s a Brutal Story of Hope Amidst Violence and Conquest

The Faith of Beasts, the newly released sequel, tells the story of Dafyd Alkhor, a man held in the highest regard amongst the Carryx’s human captives. Alkhor is feared and despised by the people he protects, using ruthlessness and violence to carve out a place for himself within the empire. His goal? To reshape human nature as a tool for their alien masters. But Dafyd’s loyalty is not what it seems. And now an enemy has been secreted into the world-palace of the Carryx with a mission to bring down the empire. But the longer that the Swarm spends with humans, the more it forgets its goal, and the farther it grows from what it once was.

Overall, it’s no wonder that this new series from the brilliant minds that brought fans The Expanse is already under contract for television with Amazon MGM Studios. It’s set to be led by Emmy-nominated showrunner Naren Shankar and acclaimed director Breck Eisner, with Abraham and Franck also along for the ride as they bring their vision to life. Speaking about the process behind bringing The Captives War to life, Shankar says, “On The Expanse we built a deep, immersive universe filled with great characters and intense, emotional stories—on a budget that wasn’t insane. And now we’re bringing that expertise to new storytelling universes and platforms.”

Are you looking forward to this new series from the creators of The Expanse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.

