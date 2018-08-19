‘The Simpson’s 3D Re-Imagining Shows Horrifying Real-Life Glimpse Of Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson may be one of the most iconic and beloved animated characters in television history, but thanks to this 3D rendering you may never see the donut-loving oaf the same way again.

Artist Miguel Vasquez, who frequently makes disturbingly lifelike takes on cartoon characters including last year’s creepy SpongeBob SquarePants, recently posted his take on The Simpsons character and, well, the results are nightmare-inducing. You can check them out below. Be sure to click on all four images in Vasquez’ tweet for the full effect.

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

As you can see, Vasquez’s 3D take on Homer is quite faithful to the animated “real” deal, complete with small ears, sparse hair, and distinct 5 o’clock shadow. He even gets the character’s lack of eyebrows right, which only serves to enhance the more terrifying aspects of the rendering. Vasquez’s Homer’s bulging eyes, stretched mouth, and what appears to be serious overbite are all truly frightening.

Of course, there are aspects of the rendering that are a little distorted. The 3D Homer appears to have a much shorter neck to shoulder ratio than the cartoon version, but it lends to giving the rendering a long, oval-shaped head in keeping with the animated original. Overall, the rendering is truly terrifying, more so than anything The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” could conjure up — though the show did try to do just that in “Treehouse of Horror VI” when Homer was made 3D in an animated context and dropped into our human world.

Terrifying 3D renderings aside, fans of The Simpsons will have an opportunity to interact with a real, 4D element of the show. A real-life Kwik-E-Mart set up shop at Broadway on the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on August 17 as part of a larger The Simpsons in 4-D attraction which will open later this year. Fans will be able to buy show-inspired drinks and snacks as well as The Simpsons merchandise.

The Simpsons is the longest running prime-time scripted television series and one of the most recognized brands in the world. Now producing its 30th season with more than 600 episodes, the characters have become household names. Now the trick will be trying to get 3D Homer out of your head.

What do you think of the 3D rendering of Homer Simpson? Let us know in the comments below.