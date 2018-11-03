‘The Simpsons’ Opening Crosses Over With ‘Bob’s Burgers’

A recent episode of The Simpsons featured a very, very specific reference to FOX’s other hit animated comedy, Bob’s Burgers. The entire opening of the former basically recreated that of the latter.

In the opening, which you can watch above, Homer Simpson of The Simpsons goes about the business of his show’s typical opening up until the point where the car usually pushes him into the living room. Rather than do that, however, he is pushed through space and time to end up coming out of the middle of the bathroom door inside the eponymous restaurant of Bob’s Burgers.

It doesn’t stop there, however. The opening goes on to re-enact the entirety of the opening of Bob’s Burgers from a new perspective: Homer’s, insider the restaurant behind the Belcher family as buildings and catastrophes pop in and out. The fire, swarm of rats, and more play out as Homer jumps around and cries out in bewilderment. Eventually the Belchers turn around and begin commenting on the fact that, hey, there’s somebody actually inside there.

The cast goes on to talk about how scared Homer looks, and jokes about naming him “Bob #1” and referring to Bob Belcher as “Bob #2” instead. The entire group gets in on the fun, with the youngest Belcher, Louise, noting that if “Bob #1” is there to rob the place, he’ll be in for a surprise. The middle child, Gene, comments that perhaps he’s simply trying to find the bathroom, in which case he can just go anywhere.

The opening appeared as part of Season 30’s third episode, “My Way or the Highway to Heaven”, which originally aired on October 14th. According to the episode’s synopsis, which you can read below, it’s a particular spiritual episode:

“God and St. Peter contemplate what merits a soul getting into heaven, while citizens of Springfield remember their divine encounters.”

