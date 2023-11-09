The Simpsons Execs Have Hilarious Response to Homer No Longer Strangling Bart

The Simpsons has been garnering some attention recently thanks to a bombshell that was revealed in the third episode of the animated series' thirty-fifth season. In the latest episode, Homer Simpson said that he will no longer be strangling his son Bart, stating that times have changed. Most recently, the executives responsible for creating the beloved animated series took the opportunity to respond to the widely reported news in a way that only The Simpsons could.

The Simpsons first premiered as a television series in 1989 and has received a staggering 755 episodes since its premiere. With most of the voice cast remaining for the many decades of the show's history, it doesn't appear as though Springfield's most popular family will be slowing down any time soon. Still, times change and while The Simpsons might not be ending in the near future, there have been changes made from its premiere to today.

The episode in question was titled "McMansion & Wife" and saw Homer and his clan welcoming a new family to the neighborhood. Shaking his neighbor's hand, the new character commented on Homer's grip, stating that his years of choking Bart had paid off, only to joke that he no longer does that thanks to times changing.

Homer Will Strangle No More

The official social media account for The Simpsons shared a hilarious image for the recent controversy, along with a blurb stating that Homer was too busy to respond thanks to strangling Bart at the time. Stating that Homer Simpson wasn't available due to strangling Bart, it's clear that the executives responsible for the series are having fun when it comes to the latest news regarding The Simpsons' thirty-fifth season.

Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart. pic.twitter.com/Yh6koeqTQS — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 9, 2023

If you wanted to see the new episodes as they air, The Simpsons Season 35 is now airing on FOX on Sunday evenings at 8:00PM EST. If you missed the episodes during their premiere, you can catch the new episodes the day after they air streaming on Hulu. If you wanted to go back and actually rewatch The Simpsons' many seasons and see how it's changed over all this time, you can find the first 34 seasons of the fan favorite animated series now streaming with Disney+.

