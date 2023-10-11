The Simpsons has kicked off its milestone 35th season with new episodes airing every Sunday night on FOX, and now fans can catch up with everything that's happened before as The Simpsons Season 34 is now streaming in full with Disney+! The Simpsons has been on quite the upswing in the last few years especially as not only have their been sequels to classic episodes, but there has been far more experimentation for how each episode is presented. This was especially true in Season 34 that saw a number of different kinds of ideas that revealed how The Simpsons could still be strong this far in.

The Simpsons Season 34 is now streaming on Disney+ and it features 22 new episodes with some of the most experimental takes on the series in quite a while. Not only does "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" stand out with its full anime inspired Death Note parody (and classic Simpsons episodes riff), but this season also includes some viral hits among fans with "Lisa the Boy Scout," "My Life as a Vlog" and more. It's definitely one you should jump into.

(Photo: Disney)

The Simpsons Season 34 Episodes to Watch

The standout episodes from The Simpsons Season 34 you should check out on Disney+ are:

Episode 3 – "Lisa the Boy Scout"

Episode 5 – "Not IT"

Episode 6 – "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII"

Episode 7 – "From Beer to Paternity"

Episode 8 – "Game Done Changed"

Episode 12 – "My Life as a Vlog"

Episode 14 – "Carl Carlson Rides Again"

Episode 15 – "Bartless"

Episode 22 – "Homer's Adventures Through the Windshield Glass"

These episodes make their mark for either their highly experimental storytelling style ("Lisa the Boy Scout"), or for focusing on characters that haven't really had their own spotlight yet ("Carl Carlson Rides Again"). It's the kind of season that longtime fans were excited to see play out, and it teases that the future of The Simpsons is going to be a lot brighter from here on out. And with it being the October spooky season, it's also a great time to check out the Horror based episodes such as the full Stephen King's IT parody, "Not IT."

