The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Gives Classic Episode A Bloody Twist

The Simpsons finally returned for a new edition of Treehouse of Horror, and with it gave a classic Season 5 episode a surprisingly bloody twist! The Simpsons Season 35 has been both making some big changes to classic running gags, but is also following some traditions in the series in some fun ways. Like many seasons before it, there are direct shout outs to the past as the annual Treehouse of Horror special allows the team to play around with their stories. And much like how previous years saw the special come out after Halloween, it was true for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV as well.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV's second segment, Ei8ht, brought back Sideshow Bob for its take on a blend of both Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs, but found a unique way to introduce the segment as for a moment it's a replay of the ending moments from the classic Season 5 episode, "Cape Feare," as Bart distracts Bob. But unlike the original episode, Bob figures out Bart's plan early and carries out the bloody kill, much to Lisa's horror. Check it out as spotted by @OOCCouchGags on X:

Sideshow Bob Returns in The Simpsons

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV's Ei8ht segment was the bloodiest and most brutal offering of this year's Horror special overall as it follows an adult Lisa who has since become a True Crime expert following the murder of her brother. When a series of mysterious killings kick off, Lisa goes to Sideshow Bob in the hope of figuring out the secret of this new killer's mind. It all begins with this look back on Season 5, which even plays with the aspect ratio of the episode with the reveal.

This isn't the first time The Simpsons has mined classic episodes for twist gags, and isn't the first time The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror has used these classics for a new story. The previous special saw these classic gags referenced in "Simpsonsworld" with the same kind of return to a classic 4:3 aspect ratio before the whole thing blows wide open. Maybe this could be a trend leading into future episodes.

