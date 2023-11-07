The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV Shocks With Gory Kills

The Simpsons recently returned with its latest edition of Treehouse of Horror, and one of the new stories absolutely shocked fans with some very gory kills! The Treehouse of Horror specials are really the only time each season that The Simpsons can play around with its characters as there are no consequences for the rest of the season, and as seen in specials in the past, this often means that there's a high death count as characters are casually killed off left and right. The Simpsons did just that this year as well, and went for broke in terms of its brutality.

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV followed in the series' tradition of premiering the Halloween special a week after the spooky holiday, but it definitely brought the scares with the second segment, "Ei8ht." As both an homage to Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs, this segment came with a lot of surprising gore with the full kills being shown on screen as the segment came to an end with the reveal that Lisa was behind them all. Check them out below as spotted by @OOCCouchGags on X:

Who Dies in Treehouse of Horror 34?

In The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV segment "Ei8ht," Sideshow Bob returns to the series with a twist on the classic Season 5 episode, "Cape Feare." Rather than being tricked by Bart and caught by the police as seen in the original series, the segment instead sees Bob catching on to Bart's plan and brutally killing him instead. This drove Lisa to pursuing a career in understanding True Crime, and she's soon wrapped into a series of brutal killings.

Only it's revealed that she's been the killer all along with a dual personality that had her killing a large number of victims (which we see happen) in order to get into the same mental facility as Bob. This was her plan to get into his cell specifically so that she could finally get her revenge and kill Bob for killing her brother all those years before. It was the bloodiest segment of the special overall.

