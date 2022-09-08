The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers in Renewal Talks With FOX

20th Century Television is still in the animated series making business and it seems that FOX wants to keep a bunch of their hit series on the air. According to Deadline, FOX is in early renewal talks to bring back Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers back for new seasons. The Simpsons is headed into their 34th season this fall, with Family Guy their 21st, and Bob's Burgers their 13th. These renewals come in just as the network has doubled down on their animation efforts, with them even planning a new adult-oriented cartoon.

"We are still talking to them," Fox President of Entertainment Michael Thorn told the trade. "And I think those shows will be on the air along with our new animation, for the next couple of years, but we're still in conversations right now about those.

"I'm excited about Season 34. It's probably the best 34th season of any show you've ever seen," executive producer, co-showrunner and writer Matt Selman previously told Deadline about the next season of the hit animated series. "We have two Halloween episodes this year, two Treehouse of Horror episodes. One is three scary stories like we always do, but very scary and weird."

Along with a full-length Treehouse of Horror episode that will feature an anime parody of Death Note and Stephen King's It, Marvel Studios star Simu Liu and Melissa McCarthy will join a long line of big-name guest stars to give their voices to the classic cartoon.

"We have Simu Liu from Marvel's Shang-Chi in an upcoming show as Lisa's perfect future boyfriend," Selman said. "We have our season premiere where Homer gets into a conspiracy cabal while hunting down a missing turtle. I'm very excited about one where Krusty has a kind of nice-guy-type afternoon syndicated Ellen DeGeneres talk show that surprisingly goes awry. And then we have huge guest part for iconic comedy legend Melissa McCarthy coming up. It's a really juicy, funny part where she plays a kid who's Homer's rival for love from Grandpa."

Selman added of Season 34, "You can't just rest on your laurels. You have to be pushing yourself and challenging yourself and making sure every episode is distinct and emotional and visual and compelling and scary and cinematic. So we do that on like 85 percent of them. That's pretty good. I always thought a B+ was a good grade."

The Simpsons season 34 is set to premiere September 25th on FOX and the "Welcome to the Club" short will premiere on Disney+ on September 8th.

What do you think about the renewals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!