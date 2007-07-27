The Simpsons Fans Are Celebrating Homer Simpsons 65th Birthday

The Simpsons fans are celebrating Homer Simpson's birthday today, May 12th, which is the official in-universe birthdate of The Simpson family's patriarch. The Dark Knight Rises and Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt got things trending by posting a picture of Homer Simpson's license that was shown on one episode of The Simpsons - complete with the 5-12-56 birthday inscribed on it. After that, the floodgates were open for fans to show their appreciation for Homer Simpson, and the 65 years of both wisdom and humor that he's provided for millions of fans.

Take a look at all the birthday well-wishes that Homer Simpson is getting: