The Simpsons Fans Are Celebrating Homer Simpsons 65th Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

The Simpsons fans are celebrating Homer Simpson's birthday today, May 12th, which is the official in-universe birthdate of The Simpson family's patriarch. The Dark Knight Rises and Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt got things trending by posting a picture of Homer Simpson's license that was shown on one episode of The Simpsons - complete with the 5-12-56 birthday inscribed on it. After that, the floodgates were open for fans to show their appreciation for Homer Simpson, and the 65 years of both wisdom and humor that he's provided for millions of fans.

Take a look at all the birthday well-wishes that Homer Simpson is getting:

Happy Birthday Homer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is unabashed in his celebration of Homer. 

So Many Memories

Homer has given the world so many great memories in his 65 years of living (and decades as a TV star).  

Mr. Brian McGee

If you're confused about who we're talking about - yes it's Mr. Brian McGee himself. 

Real-Time Talk

At this point, who is really trying to apply real-world timelines to The Simpsons??? 

Never Gonna Change

The only real-world timeline of note is that Homer Simpson never ages - no matter what his driver license says. 

Great Photo

Gotta love Homer Simpson's driver's license photos though. They're always classics. 

Parenting G.O.A.T.

The standard that makes us all better fathers (if only by learning from bad example), deserves to be celebrated. 

Live Large

He's only an animated character but we hope that Homer Simpson is somewhere doing something just like this on his 65th. 

