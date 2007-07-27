The Simpsons Fans Are Celebrating Homer Simpsons 65th Birthday
The Simpsons fans are celebrating Homer Simpson's birthday today, May 12th, which is the official in-universe birthdate of The Simpson family's patriarch. The Dark Knight Rises and Inception star Joseph Gordon-Levitt got things trending by posting a picture of Homer Simpson's license that was shown on one episode of The Simpsons - complete with the 5-12-56 birthday inscribed on it. After that, the floodgates were open for fans to show their appreciation for Homer Simpson, and the 65 years of both wisdom and humor that he's provided for millions of fans.
Take a look at all the birthday well-wishes that Homer Simpson is getting:
Happy Birthday Homer
Happy birthday to Homer Simpson, born on this date in 1956.. pic.twitter.com/fq6g7BrMe5— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) May 12, 2021
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is unabashed in his celebration of Homer.
So Many Memories
Happy 65th Birthday, Homer Simpson! 🎂 @TheSimpsons @czechgames #codenames #HomerSimpson pic.twitter.com/XS95BdRbHz— The Op (@TheOpGames) May 12, 2021
Homer has given the world so many great memories in his 65 years of living (and decades as a TV star).
Mr. Brian McGee
I thought his name was Brian McGee? pic.twitter.com/6jvBH4grWa— dumBunny (@besmirching) May 12, 2021
If you're confused about who we're talking about - yes it's Mr. Brian McGee himself.
Real-Time Talk
I thought he was older, given he's said to be 38. The series started in 1989 and in Tracy Ullman Show 1987. Thus he would have to be closer to 70 by now - if the characters would age.— Jack Fields (@JackMFields) May 12, 2021
At this point, who is really trying to apply real-world timelines to The Simpsons???
Never Gonna Change
If Homer had a dollar for every year he’s aged, he’d have a dollar!
Happy Birthday, big guy. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DTX6jXzHYQ— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 12, 2021
The only real-world timeline of note is that Homer Simpson never ages - no matter what his driver license says.
Great Photo
Room Rater Happy Birthday. @HomerJSimpson was born on this day in 1956. @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/sZZWXmzmS2— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 12, 2021
Gotta love Homer Simpson's driver's license photos though. They're always classics.
Parenting G.O.A.T.
Since today is Homer Simpson’s birthday, here is an appreciation tweet of animation’s greatest father. 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Wxp9UVfG3— Almir Velovic (@AlmirVela) May 12, 2021
The standard that makes us all better fathers (if only by learning from bad example), deserves to be celebrated.
Live Large
Happy Birthday Homer Simpson who turns 65 today pic.twitter.com/TsWciFTDQK— Tim S. (@TatorTim412) May 12, 2021
He's only an animated character but we hope that Homer Simpson is somewhere doing something just like this on his 65th.