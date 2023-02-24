The Simpsons Getting All-New Collection From Happy Socks

The Simpsons has been a staple of pop culture for decades, with their legacy far outreaching their on-screen adventures and becoming worldwide icons thanks to a variety of merchandise celebrating the beloved family. For those looking to add some new items to their collection that are both fashionable and functional, Happy Socks has unveiled their Happiness Overload Special Edition Collection, featuring socks celebrating a variety of characters from the series. Truly making the collection a family affair is that you can snag matching sets for adults and kids, allowing your whole family to celebrate your love of the long-running animated series. You can head to Happy Socks to browse the collection.

The collection is described, "This collaboration brings together the world's most iconic American family of five with the ultimate colorful socks brand, Happy Socks. Since 1989, The Simpsons has entertained viewers with witty and silly commentaries on American reality. Now, Happy Socks has captured their humor and pop-culture references in a collection that will brighten up your sock drawer. With designs featuring the most iconic characters and scenes from the show, this collection is sure to bring a smile to your face! The collection includes eight brand-new single styles and two gift boxes for adults, as well as five matching single styles and a 3-pack gift set for kids. All styles are made with Happy Socks' signature high-quality organic cotton material. The Happy Socks x The Simpsons Happiness Overload Special Edition Collection is now available on Happysocks.com, Happy Socks stores, and select retailers."

Whether you have an affinity for Homer, Marge, Bart, or Krusty, you can show off your love for the series, or opt for the more subtle embrace of the opening titles' blue sky and clouds.

(Photo: Happy Socks)

The gift sets also bring together a variety of styles if you have a hard time selecting your favorite.

The 4-pack is described, "Dive into The Simpsons' Collection, fired up by Happy Socks' bold colors. Hum the iconic intro while looking down at your feet dressed in fluffy clouds on a blue sky. Show off the iconic bright yellow and showcase your love for The Simpsons with prints featuring multiple portraits of the whole family. Perfect for when you land on the sofa, put your feet up and press play to enjoy your favorite show. Special The Simpsons Edition Collection. Made of organic cotton. Available in a matching style for kids."

