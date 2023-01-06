The Simpsons Strangely Predicted Bad Bunny Destroying Fan Phones

The Simpsons fans are saying that the show predicted Bad Bunny destroying fans' phones. This week, the beloved pop singer had an interaction with a fan that resulted in the cellphone in question ending up being yeeted into oblivion. Bad Bunny was approached by the individual and tossed that device into a nearby waterway. With that much fame comes a startling amount of attention. In the "Te Deseo Lo Mejor" video, the megastar hits Spingfield and helps Homer get into Marge's good graces by destroying his phone. So, life imitates art. But, this is much less direct than some other recent moments that fans have argued predicted the future. Check out The Simpsons clip for yourself down below!

Bad Bunny released a statement about the incident, explained himself by saying, "The people who come up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f*cking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise."

Does The Simpsons Actually Predict The Future?

Simpsons showrunners and writers have been asked about the predictive qualities of the show for years now. It's been a bit of a running joke on the Internet and only gets louder as real life resembles fiction. For Bill Oakley, it's kind of preposterous. He doesn't like people making arguments about it in bad faith. For him, the entire practice is more rooted in the idea that history so often echoes itself. The creative had a long conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about it a couple of years ago.

"I don't like it being used for nefarious purposes," Oakley said. "The idea that anyone misappropriates it to make coronavirus seem like an Asian plot is terrible. In terms of trying to place blame on Asia — I think that is gross. I believe the most antecedent to (Osaka Flu) was the Hong Kong flu of 1968. It was just supposed to be a quick joke about how the flu got here."

"It was meant to be absurd that someone could cough into box and the virus would survive for six to eight weeks in the box," he explained. "It is cartoonish. We intentionally made it cartoonish because we wanted it to be silly and not scary, and not carry any of these bad associations along with it, which is why the virus itself was acting like a cartoon character and behaving in extremely unrealistic ways."

"There are very few cases where The Simpsons predicted something," Oakley continued. "It's mainly just coincidence because the episodes are so old that history repeats itself. Most of these episodes are based on things that happened in the 60s, 70s or 80s that we knew about."

What do you think of this latest Simpsons prediction? Let us know down below!