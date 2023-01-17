The Simpsons: Hit & Run Soundtrack Gets Bizarre Surprise Release

The Simpsons: Hit & Run is one of the most beloved video games to ever feature the citizens of Springfield. The 2003 video game was a critical and commercial success, and fans have been begging for years to see it remastered on current platforms. Given the game's massive popularity, it's surprising to report that the game's soundtrack was released on Apple Music, Spotify, and other services last year, but Disney failed to make mention of it, and many are just noticing it now! The whole thing is bizarre to say the least, but for fans desperate for content related to the game, it should be a bit of good news.

Over the last three decades, The Simpsons has seen a plethora of video games released. With a few notable exceptions (like the excellent arcade game), most of these have been pretty bad. The Simpsons: Hit & Run broke that trend, giving players a chance to explore Springfield in a way that hadn't been seen before. Licensed video games always present hurdles when it comes to remasters and ports, and the reality is that most of them only get released once. If demand is there, companies will work through these hurdles, and Disney has made a habit of bringing back a lot of older games over the last few years. The Star Wars franchise has seen a ton of older ports recently, while the classic Aladdin, Lion King, and Jungle Book games have also been made available on modern platforms.

If fans are looking for a sign that The Simpsons: Hit & Run could similarly return one day, this soundtrack's release could be it. While Disney's silence is incredibly strange, the company wouldn't have bothered to make the game's soundtrack available if it wasn't aware of Hit & Run's popularity. This year marks the game's 20th anniversary; maybe fans will finally see a remaster announced after all these years!

