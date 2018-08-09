‘The Simpsons’ KWIK E-MART to Open at Broadway at the Beach

Next week, The Simpsons fans can get refreshments and souvenirs at a pop-up Kwik-E-Mart at Broadway on the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The store will open on August 17 as part of a larger attraction titled The Simpsons in 4-D, which will be open later this year. Organizers describe the attraction as the first of its kind, and it will include the Kwik-W-Mart as well as the Aztec Theater.

“We are thrilled to bring The Simpsons to Myrtle Beach in a way that this incredible brand deserves,” says Michael Needham, Founder and CEO, SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment (who developed the attraction with FoxNext Destinations and Gracie Films). “Launching this experience will be the culmination of years of passionate effort to bring The Simpsons to life beyond the screen. We are creating a series of memorable moments enriched with tremendous detail throughout the attraction so that guests feel they are part of The Simpsons universe.”

The Kwik-E-Mart opens on August 17 at 10 a.m. According to a press release, “Guests may visit the immersive, fully themed iconic convenience store, which sells a wide array of products including Buzz Cola, Heat-Lamp Hot Dogs, and Lard Lad Donuts. Guests can quench their thirst by choosing from a tasty selection of show-inspired Squishee flavors. In addition to these Springfield staples, the Kwik-E-Mart offers a variety of food and beverage options, as well as unique The Simpsons merchandise.”

In the long-running TV series, the Kwik-E-Mart is kind of the center of local commerce: a convenience store which, along with Moe’s Tavern, marks one of the only places you will consistently see Homer Simpson shop on his own. Its proprietor, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, has been at the center of a controversy since a documentary film called The Problem With Apu debuted last year, calling attention to the stereotypical way the character is depicted and how his absorption by popular culture has impacted people of East Indian descent.

The Aztec Theater is set to premiere later this year. This ticketed attraction includes a fully themed lobby and theater experience rich with detail. Guests join Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and the youngest Simpson, Maggie in a new 4D Experience® adventure.

In the TV series, the Aztec is the local, one-screen theater that competes with the Springfield Googolplex Theatres for the eyes and hearts of moviegoers.

Included in all tickets will be a Hollywood premiere-style souvenir photo for fans to share their own red carpet moment. After the 4D Experience, guests are free to explore the Kwik-E-Mart.

The Simpsons is the longest running prime-time scripted television series and one of the most recognized brands in the world. Now producing its 30th season with more than 600 episodes, the characters have become household names.

Fans can visit www.Simpsons4D.com for updates on Grand Opening festivities, tickets, special offers and promotions.