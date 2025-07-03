Watch: Superman Cast (and Krypto) Make AEW Debut in Dynamite Crossover

Tonight was a big night for AEW Dynamite, which was celebrating the 300th episode of AEW’s marquee show. That resulted in an action-packed night of matches and intrigue as AEW builds to All In Texas, but there was also a big-time crossover highlighted throughout the entire show. That would be DC’s Superman, which crossed over with AEW in a number of ways throughout the show, including appearances from the cast and interactions with some of AEW’s biggest stars, and you also can’t help but love that Krypto also made his AEW debut midway through the show. You can watch some of the standout moments below.

The Superman crossover started even before the show began, as Superman was featured in the various match card graphics on AEW’s social media. Then, when the show began,n fans could see David Corenswet’s Superman featured on the LED screens that surround the ring. On top of that, there were transitions from commercial breaks that featured footage from the film of Superman flying across the screen, but the fun didn’t stop there.

As we mentioned before, several members of the cast also showed up to have some fun in pre-recorded segments, and the first to air was a segment that featured Rachel Brosnahan (Lois) and AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. The two shared some fun banter early in the show, though unfortunately, the footage has yet to make it to social media or YouTube, but we’ll include it once it’s live.

The second segment has thankfully made its way online, which featured Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, and MJF. As you can see in the clip below, Omega wore a red cape for the occasion, while Corenswet got to put the International Championship over his shoulder. Unfortunately for Omega MJF couldn’t help himself and took a shot at Omega’s look, saying he was the champion of being a poor schmuck. Hoult then praised the burn and gave his approval of MJF overall.

There was one more surprise left in the Superman-themed episode, and it fittingly took place during the Heroes vs Villains match that had the teams of The Paragon and Bandido vs The Elite and Konosuke Takeshita. During the match, fans watching the broadcast suddenly saw the ever-delightful super-dog Krypto racing across the screen and taking flight, and you can check out Krypto’s AEW debut below.

As for AEW’s next big event, that is unquestionably AEW All In, and tonight’s Dynamite went a long way in locking in some of the finer details of the pay-per-view. While the card didn’t gain a ton of matches, big matches gained new stipulations, and you can find the fully updated card below.

AEW All In

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs. Mercedes Mone

AEW Men’s Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Hangman Page

AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match: Kenny Omega (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada (C)

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (C) vs. Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander vs. TBA

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. TBA

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks (Bucks lose EVP Titles, Strickland and Ospreay lose ability to challenge for World Title for a year)

