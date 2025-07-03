The Boys Season 5 Gets a Huge Update (and Fans Will Be Sad)

It’s the end of The Boys as we know it. The beloved Prime Video series is nearing its end, and fans are not the only ones preparing to say goodbye. For the cast and crew on The Boys, saying goodbye after five seasons is proving to be hard — especially for showrunner Eric Kripke. The showrunner shared an emotional post on his social media early Wednesday morning, revealing that the series has officially wrapped production after nearly eight months of filming. Kripke revealed the news in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of him standing on a rather iconic set from the hit comic book series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the emotional post, Kripke showed a photo from set, noting that now that production has wrapped, it’s only a matter of time before it is torn down.

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon. It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” Eric Kripke wrote. “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

While Kripke is no stranger to working on popular shows, having worked on the CW’s Supernatural, The Boys is notably his biggest hit. The series has proven to be a phenomenon for Prime Video, leading to a successful spinoff with Gen V, and a forthcoming prequel series starring Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles. As Kripke notes, the success of The Boys hasn’t gone unnoted in his eyes. “

You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them. To The Boys family: thank you, I love you all. To the fans: thanks for watching, can’t wait for you to see the grand finale. That’s a wrap.”

The Boys stars Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. The series has continually been a hit among critics, although the show saw a slight dip in approval with a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes compared to Season 3’s 98% Fresh rating.

Although The Boys is set to come to an end with Season 5, Kripke is still busy serving as a producer on both Gen V and the Soldier Boy prequel series, Vought Rising. Gen V has already wrapped filming on its sophomore season. While Vought Rising is rumored to enter production next month. Joining Ackles on Vought Rising is Aya Cash, who will reprise her role as Stormfront, also known as Klara Vought.

The first four seasons of The Boys are streaming now exclusively on Prime Video. The fifth and final season is expected to be released sometime in 2026. Those interested in delving further into the universe of The Boys can also check out the first season of Gen V, streaming now on Prime Video.