The Simpsons: Law Firm Reveals How Much Homer Simpson Has Earned in Medical Bills

As if being an animated series isn’t enough reason for The Simpsons to be detached from reality, patriarch Homer Simpson has racked up countless injuries that would be fatal for a real person, but that hasn’t stopped law firm DTLA Law Group from compiling some of the figure’s most brutal experiences to calculate how much he’d really owe in medical bills. Their calculations put Homer’s bills at around $143 million, based on what the actual bills would be for real-world equivalents. The Law Group noted that, while this number might not account for every injury, it was compiled from 50 of his most memorable traumas.

His top five costliest trips to the hospital would be as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brain damage: $1,525,500 Paralysis: $508,904 Radiation exposure: $150,000 Skull Fracture: $100,000 Loss of Consciousness: $80,000



DTLA’s site notes, “In terms of the most common injury sustained, Homer Simpson’s clumsy nature has seen him fall over, down the stairs and off roofs, breaking numerous bones on 10 separate occasions, costing him an estimated $48,000 each time. The results of these falls have often come with a suspected concussion, costing an estimated $800 for each of the eight incidents. To gauge the cost of each individual injury, our attorneys tracked the average cost for each suspected injury.”

While this research does offer fans of the series an interesting piece of trivia, the compilation of the data was meant to highlight the risks of being uninsured and just how easily a simple accident could score someone thousands of dollars in medical bills.

“We carried out this research to hopefully share the importance of having adequate medical insurance as the costs for injuries can be extremely high,” Farid Yaghoubtil, Senior Trial Attorney at Downtown L.A, shared of the research. “Whilst Homer Simpson is a fictional character, his injuries are very real, and examples of incidents that many people are entitled to compensation for. We hope this medical bill rap sheet encourages anyone who is considering it, to get health insurance and avoid paying the price.”

You can head to the DTLA Law Group website to learn more about their research into Homer’s injuries.

The Simpsons is currently in its 33rd season. and has already been renewed for a Season 34.

Are you surprised by these totals? Let us know in the comments below!