The Simpsons Showrunner Teases What Disney+ Shorts We Could See in the Future

✖

The Walt Disney Company officially acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019, resulting in a number of storytelling opportunities for various brands, which includes The Simpsons being able to deliver all-new and exclusive shorts to Disney+ honoring their respective franchises. Earlier this year, fans saw a Star Wars-themed short, while the Marvel-themed short The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the latest installment in the series. Showrunner Al Jean recently teased some of the other properties that he could see The Simpsons exploring in future shorts, as well as a concept that quickly became outdated. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is streaming now on Disney+.

"I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there's Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo," Jean confirmed with ComicBook.com. "We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I'm very interested in doing all of them."

The Simpsons has become one of the biggest pop-culture sensations of the last 30 years, with its popularity resulting in all manner of special guests dropping by for cameo appearances, including Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an episode lampooning superhero spoiler culture. While the series has been able to explore all manner of jokes and references in their canonical adventures, their Halloween-themed "Treehouse of Horror" annual tradition has also allowed a number of unique storytelling opportunities. As it stands, Jean noted that he doesn't see official crossovers with other Disney properties happening in the proper The Simpsons series.

When asked about a themed episode comprised of crossover vignettes, Jean noted, "Probably debatable. We'll keep doing it as shorts, we'll do other stuff on Disney+, or maybe go back to Marvel and Star Wars. With the series, we have another two seasons and we're halfway into the first of those two. And it's just amazing to me to be able to do new episodes with these characters, the same basic cast, and reflect the world of 2021. I mean, I never would've dreamed back in 1991 that we would still be going."

Stay tuned for details on the future of The Simpsons shorts. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is streaming now on Disney+.

What shorts would you like to see from The Simpsons? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!