The Sopranos Cast Is Reuniting To Raise Money For New York Firefighters

✖

Like so many TV shows and films have done this year, the cast of HBO's hit series The Sopranos will take part in a reunion special for charity. Announced by EW, cast members Edie Falco (Carmela Soprano), Lorraine Bracco (Jennifer Melfi), Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Drea de Matteo (Adriana La Cerva), Steve Schirripa (Bobby Bacala), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Robert Iler (Anthony "A.J." Soprano Jr.), Maureen and Steven Van Zandt (Gabriella and Silvio Dante), and Steve Buscemi (Tony B.) will all appear alongside director Tim Van Patten, writer Terence Winter, and series creator David Chase to benefit Friends of Firefighters, an organization for active and retired FDNY firefighters.

"This has been a very difficult time for everyone, but especially for our first responders," Buscemi said, having worked as an FDNY firefighter in the 80s and later again after 9/11. "Friends of Firefighters is a crucial support service for our firefighters and I’m looking forward to reuniting with my friends to help raise some awareness and funds for this wonderful organization."

The event kicks off on Twitch on Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. In addition to a general reunion for the series, the cast member will also participate in a new original sketch written by Chase and Winter. Their goal is $100,000. Head over to Tiltify to get more details.

For those that are unaware, Buscemi was involved behind the camera on The Sopranos long before he appeared as one of the recurring cast members. Buscemi directed what is long been considered one of the best episodes of the Emmy winning series, season three's "Pine Barrens," which also netted him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Three years later he would go on to become a recurring character in the show's fifth season.

Though The Sopranos TV series concluded thirteen years ago, the world of the show will be expanded on the big screen (or in your own home, on HBO Max). The Many Saints of Newark will act as a prequel to the show with series director Alan Taylor, whose feature film credits include Thor: The Dark World and Terminator Genisys, bringing it to life. Chase penned the script with Lawrence Konner (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire). Only a few characters from the show will appear in the film with the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, set to portray a younger version of his father's character, Tony Soprano.