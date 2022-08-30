The Sopranos Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Running from 1999 to 2007, the HBO crime drama The Sopranos is widely considered to be one of the greatest television series of all-time, paving the way for other legendary shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Given that, and how much HBO loves their Game of Thrones Funko Pops, it's surprising that The Sopranos hasn't been given the Pop figure treatment until today. Not that we're complaining – better late than never.

The Sopranos Funko Pop wave includes Tony Soprano, Carmela Soprano, Christopher Motisanti, Silvio Dante, and Paulie Gulatieri. Pre-order details can be found below, and exclusives are highlighted:

The debut of The Sopranos Funko Pops is a bit of good news for fans amidst the recent passing of several actors that appeared in the series, including Tony Sirico, aka Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri back in July. Of course, Tony Soprano himself, James Gandolfini, has been gone for nearly 10 years now. His son Michael took over the role in the recent film The Many Saints of Newark, but fans that have been holding out hope that it would lead to a new series will likely be disappointed. HBO head Casey Bloys recently told The Hollywood Reporter that a return is unlikely:

"Series-wise, not that I'm talking to David [Chase] about," Bloys said. "I don't know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a Sopranos series, there's nothing there. And with The Many Saints, there hadn't been any conversations about it."