The Sopranos: HBO Head Shoots Down Sequel Series Speculation

Last week during the Super Bowl, Chevy released a commercial for its All-Electric Chevrolet Silverado that thrilled viewers not because of the slick blue truck featured in the spot, but because the ad delivered an unexpected The Sopranos reunion with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who starred in the series as Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow, driving around New Jersey to the iconic theme song from the show only to meet up with Robert Iler, the actor who played her on-screen brother A.J. Soprano at the end of the commercial. With the commercial actually directed by The Sopranos creator David Chase, many fans have been excited about the prospect of a sequel to the iconic television series. Unfortunately, there is no such sequel even being considered. HBO head Casey Bloys tells The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t feel the series needs revisiting.

“I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting The Sopranos,” Bloys said. “And I would agree with him. It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting. But we’ll see what he wants to do next. If your question is about if the Super Bowl ad is some sort of precursor or anything like that, I don’t think so.”

The Sopranos is actually the third popular HBO series that Bloys had less than great news for fans hoping for a reboot, sequel, or even simply a revisiting of. Plans for a reboot of True Blood and some sort of follow up to Six Feet Under had both previously been announced, but Bloys said that he didn’t feel like revisiting Six Feet Under was a good idea and that while there have been some ideas in development for True Blood, none have “come to the fore.”

“Believe it or not, I don’t spend my time thinking about what shows to reboot. I just want to point out that if you look at the last year, between Mare of Easttown, The White Lotus and Succession and Insecure and now Euphoria and Gilded Age and going into Winning Time, there’ s no reboots,” Bloys said. “In most of those cases, they weren’t based on existing IP. I do want to take a moment to make clear that we don’t spend our days thinking about what to reboot because it’s a tricky business bringing a show back. But to your question, True Blood, there were a couple of ideas in development, but nothing has really come to the fore. As far as Six Feet Under, I personally don’t think that’s a good idea. I think there are some shows that are better left, in Six Feet Under‘s case, dead—or finished. So, no other news on that front.”

As for The Sopranos prequel series following the success of The Many Saints of Newark, Bloys wasn’t especially encouraging about that, either.

“Series-wise, not that I’m talking to David about,” Bloys said. “I don’t know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a Sopranos series, there’s nothing there. And with The Many Saints, there hadn’t been any conversations about it.”

