The Stand: "The Vigil" Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from "The Vigil", the upcoming sixth episode of the nine-episode The Stand limited series. The episode will debut on the streaming platform on January 21st. In last week's episode, "Fear and Loathing in New Vegas", Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) left the people of the Boulder Free Zone, seeking an answer from God about what she's supposed to do next as the threat of Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard) grows.

From the looks of things in the photos, Mother Abagail's time in the wilderness will bring her face-to-face with Flagg. Meanwhile, in Vegas, it appears that things are growing more tense following last week's revelation that Dayna Jurgens was a spy -- and her subsequent suicide before she could reveal the identity of another of the Boulder spies in Vegas -- Tom Cullen (Brad William Henke). It's an episode that appears will see more of Nat Wolff's Lloyd Henreid, who appears to be growing more and more uncomfortable with his role as Flagg's right hand.

"I think for me it was playing somebody who was not just an evil henchman, but he was a lost soul whose weakness was capitalized on by Randall Flagg," Wolff told ComicBook.com. "And he reminded me of one of those people you see in a documentary about a cult leader who follows the cult leader, who you see them and they seem like this totally normal person or maybe a damaged person but not evil and then they end up doing these atrocious things and you can't believe it. It was my favorite character in the book by far. I felt so lucky to get to play it."

The first five episodes of The Stand are now streaming on CBS All Access. New episodes arrive every Thursday.