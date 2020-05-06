Chris Pratt's New TV Series Gets Series Order at Amazon

✖

Guardian of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt's new television series The Terminal List has found a home. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has picked up The Terminal List with a straight to series order following a multiple outlet bidding war. The project will see Pratt team up with Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua who will direct the pilot as well as executive produce for MRC Television. The Terminal List is Pratt's first series regular television role since Parks and Recreation which he appeared on for seven seasons. Before that, he also appeared in WB's Everwood, but in recent year has seen is career largely focused on film, such Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films and two Jurassic World films. He also starred in 2016's The Magnificent Seven, which Fuqua directed.

The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name and is described as a conspiracy thriller that follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him. According to the report, producers on The Terminal List plan to have half of the series' writers’ room be either military veterans or have veterans in their families. Veterans and their families are also anticipated to parts of other aspects of the show as well.

The Terminal List is reportedly being envisioned as a multiple-season series as opposed to a limited series. David DiGilio (ABC's Traveler, CBS All Access' Strange Angel) is set to write the script and executive produce alongside both Pratt and Fuqua. The drama will be produced by both MRC TV and Civic Center Media, which were also behind HBO's Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. MRC currently produces Netflix's Ozark and has previously produced House of Cards.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when production on The Terminal List will begin. One of Pratt's other project, the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War which also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Theo Von, among others, recently had its release date pushed back seven month due to the COVID-19 related production shutdowns.

