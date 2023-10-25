The Walking Dead Actor Erik Jensen Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Former The Walking Dead star Erik Jensen has revealed he is diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer. A GoFundMe page was recently launched for Jensen’s family, asking for help with covering upcoming medical expenses. The page has already been shared by The Walking Dead franchise CCO Scott Gimple, as well as co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Jensen portrayed Dr. Steven Edwards in the fifth season of the hit AMC series. Outside of The Walking Dead, Jensen’s filmography includes Mr. Robot, Mindhunter, and The Americans.

“Never had the chance to work with Erik,” Morgan wrote. “[But] have heard many things about what a great guy he is. I do know he and his [family] could use some help.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of TWD‘s own could use a little help,” Gimple added. “Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards in S5 was just diagnosed with cancer, and it’s a time of great uncertainty for him and his family.”

https://twitter.com/JDMorgan/status/1716881877359898681?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ScottMGimple/status/1716526855610859567?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the fundraiser, Jensen survived a brain aneurysm a year and a half prior. He is continuing to work as a director and writer, even as he has now discovered that his cancer has metastasized to his liver. At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $84,000, out of a goal of $300,000.

“Erik and Jess have devoted their lives to making art that hopes to make the world better in whatever way they can,” the GoFundMe reads in part. “They are full-time freelance artists and live without the cushion that long-term commercial work can provide. Erik’s aneurysm, the double strikes and now this diagnosis have put their family in an extremely precarious financial position and they need a lot of help to make it through the next year, pay for treatment to fight his cancer, keep their home, and maintain some sort of stability for Sadie.”

“Erik wants to work through as much of his treatment as possible, but (particularly given the strikes) their family needs to plan to completely replace their household income for at least the next year. In addition, they are facing massive medical costs (co-pays, treatments not covered by insurance) and all the additional expenses associated with intensive treatment (parking or Uber for chemo, meals when Jess is unable to cook, etc). Erik and Jess are devoted to creating community and supporting that community, hopefully for years into the future- but this is a time when they need community support.”

Jensen and his wife, Jessica Blank, have worked together on multiple plays, including Coal Country, The Line, The Exonerated, and Aftermath. Jensen’s most recent onscreen role was as Dez O’Reilly in the ABC procedural For Life. He also starred alongside Paul Bettany in a stage production of The Collaboration, which wrapped earlier this year.

“Stage IV is not a death sentence, and Erik is working incredibly hard to stay positive and fight for the shot that his doctors say he has,” the GoFundMe concludes.