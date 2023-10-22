There are just six episodes left of Fear the Walking Dead. In January, AMC announced the eighth and final season of the first Walking Dead spinoff would consist of 12 episodes split into two parts: season 8A (May 14) and season 8B (October 22). After Morgan Jones (Lennie James) helped Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) retake PADRE, Morgan exited the series to go look for Rick Grimes. With Morgan clearing out, Madison sets out to rebuild PADRE when she runs afoul of an old enemy: Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman). It all leads to a conclusion in the two-episode series finale, moved up from Nov. 26 to Nov. 19.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fear the Walking Dead online without cable, when to tune in for new episodes, and how to catch up on the first seven seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 Release Date

The Fear the Walking Dead midseason premiere, "Anton," airs tonight (Sunday, October 22) on AMC, and is available to stream now on AMC+ (more on that below).

What Time Does Fear the Walking Dead Come On?



New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC through November 19. If you have an AMC+ subscription, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead early: new episodes are available to stream on Sundays starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 7 Runtime

"Anton" has a running time of 42 minutes and 14 seconds without commercials. On AMC, the episode is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. — 10:08 p.m.

Where to Stream Fear the Walking Dead Online Without Cable



Cord-cutters can stream Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly).

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on the AMC website by signing in with your television provider.

Where Is Fear the Walking Dead Streaming?



All eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are available to stream on AMC+; the first seven seasons are currently available under the "AMC+ Picks on Max" hub on Max (formerly HBO Max) until October 31, 2023. If you already have an active Max subscription, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead and other select AMC/AMC+ content at no additional cost.

You can also watch Fear the Walking Dead: "Best of," AMC's curated collection of "best of" episodes, on the AMC website. There are 25 total episodes to watch for free from "Best of Madison," "Best of Alicia," "Best of Strand," and "Best of Troy."

Is Fear the Walking Dead on Hulu?



No. Fear the Walking Dead left Hulu in July when the first seven seasons went to AMC+.

Is There an AMC+ Free Trial?

To watch Fear the Walking Dead for free online, new customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial that will automatically renew unless cancelled. New episodes are added weekly on Sundays, joining the first seasons of The Walking Dead Universe spinoffs The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Tales of the Walking Dead.

An AMC+ subscription also includes access to programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, including Greg Nicotero's Creepshow, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, Killing Eve, The Terror, A Discovery of Witches, and Mad Men.

Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes premiere Sundays on AMC and AMC+.

