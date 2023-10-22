New Version of Disastrous The Walking Dead Game Leaks Online

In 2018, Overkill's The Walking Dead released on PC, offering a first-person take on the world of the comics. While the title seemed promising initially, reviews for the game were nothing short of atrocious. In February 2019, just three months after the game was released, Skybound pulled the license from Starbreeze Publishing and Overkill Software, and cancelled the planned console versions. Four years later, a developer build of the game has surfaced on 4chan, including content that never made it to players! It's unclear exactly where this version came from, or how long it might remain online, but screens from the build were shared on Reddit and can be found right here.

While it doesn't seem like many fans are clamoring for a chance to replay Overkill's The Walking Dead, this is pretty interesting from a historical perspective! An unfortunate reality of the gaming industry is that a lot of media ends up lost to time, especially licensed material. Fans can get a glimpse into what might have been, including content that was apparently close to being released before the license was pulled. While Overkill's The Walking Dead will likely never get another official release, there are still plenty of other games based on the franchise on the way, including both multiplayer co-op, as well as single-player experiences.

The Walking Dead: Betrayal

Skybound's announcement that it pulled The Walking Dead license noted that the game "did not meet our standards nor is it the quality that we were promised." Since then, the company has worked with several other video game developers and publishers on The Walking Dead property. Last month saw the early access release of The Walking Dead: Betrayal, a "cooperation and social deception" game based on the property. That game is currently exclusive to PC.

The Walking Dead: Destinies

Next month will also see the release of The Walking Dead: Destinies, a game that will be arriving on basically every video game platform currently available, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. While games like Overkill's The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Betrayal have both focused on multiplayer approaches to the brand, Destinies is a single-player experience set in the world of the AMC TV series. Specifically, the game will let players relive moments based on the show's first four seasons, and they'll be able to recruit different characters to build a team. True to its title, the game will offer plenty of opportunities for players to alter the destinies of these characters, and go against what played out in the show. The game just recently got a release date, and will be arriving digitally on November 17th, with physical versions coming in December.

Did you play Overkill's The Walking Dead before it was pulled? Are you interested in seeing this never-released content? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!