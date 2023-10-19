The Walking Dead Spinoffs Could Converge in TWD Universe Crossover

Worlds collided for the first time in 2018 when The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead crossover event spawned what AMC would dub The Walking Dead Universe. Morgan Jones (Lennie James) bridged the two formerly separate shows when he crossed over from the original flagship to the first Walking Dead spinoff, and cross pollination happened again when Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) followed Morgan over to Fear. And then Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) landed on limited series The Walking Dead: World Beyond after disappearing with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) aboard a helicopter piloted by the CRM — the S.H.I.E.L.D.-like organization connecting the three shows.

During a Daryl Dixon panel at New York Comic Con, AMC's TWD television universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple fielded questions about a potential season 12 revival of The Walking Dead and a three-show crossover in which The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live could converge into one.

"That isn't specifically planned. It would be good, though, to see," Gimple said of a three-way crossover. "The dream would be that these shows somehow converge in some way, narratively." On bringing The Walking Dead flagship back to life for a season 12, Gimple added: "I'm not against it."

In 2020, The Powers That Be at AMC announced the eleventh season of The Walking Dead would be its last; in January 2023, it confirmed Fear the Walking Dead will end after an eight-season run. With the recently-aired first seasons of Dead City and Daryl Dixon, the network launched what Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios, called phase two of The Walking Dead Universe.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," McDermott said earlier this year. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 followed Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into post-apocalyptic New York, while the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon found Daryl (Norman Reedus) stranded overseas in France. In 2024, AMC will air a second season subtitled The Book of Carol, about Carol (Melissa McBride) tracking down Daryl, and The Ones Who Live, reuniting long-lost partners Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

