"You go, and you keep going. Don't you ever come back here again. If I ever see your face around here again, I'll kill you." With those words, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) threatened/banished Dwight (Austin Amelio) from Virginia in the "Wrath" episode of The Walking Dead season 8. The merciful Daryl then told Dwight to "go out there, and you make it right," and to "find her." That's just what Dwight did: the ex-Savior crossed over to Fear the Walking Dead to find his ex-wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), and the reunited couple lived happily ever after... if you stopped watching in season 6.

After breaking up, eventually making up, and seemingly breaking up again after the death of their zombie-bitten son Finch (Gavin Warren) in the first half of season 8, Dwight and Sherry are returning to their old haunts in Fear's final season.

The new trailer for the spin-off's last six episodes shows Dwight and Sherry revisiting the Sanctuary — long-abandoned after the reformed Saviors assimilated into the other communities in The Walking Dead season 9 — and their old house where Sherry once left a note with the couple's wedding rings. "We always said that if we got separated, I should come back here and wait for you," Sherry wrote in her goodbye letter. "You'd show up with beer and pretzels." After making a callback to that moment in season 6, Fear is taking a trip down memory lane to "D" and "Honey's" house — a location not seen since season 8 of The Walking Dead in 2018.

(Photo: Images: AMC Studios, Graphic: ComicBook)

Sherry originally planned to return to Virginia and settle old scores by putting a bullet into the head of "the person that's really to blame" for her trauma: Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). (Little do they know, he's since relocated to New York City.)

The couple seemed to put their past behind them until a seven-year time jump revealed that Dwight and Sherry — codenamed "Red Kite" and "Starling" — worked with PADRE to keep close to their son, one of the island's "foundlings" forced to grow up without their parents. With the help of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Dwight and Sherry realized that living under PADRE's oppressive rule is "like living at the Sanctuary all over again," so they joined the fight against the since-ousted Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid).

So what's next for Dwight and Sherry?

"I think they're trying to figure that out. They're not sure that anywhere is safe, and they could think to just go off on their own and forge their new path," Evangelista previously told ComicBook before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. "I think they've, for so long, had difficulty under somebody else's rule and every place wasn't what it seemed to be. And with them going to PADRE, I think they feel that they just surrender to the sacrifices that they might have to make in order to have the family that they want work. Whether that or not sustains itself, we'll see throughout the season."

Evangelista continued, "I think that is part of the journey that both Sherry and Dwight go on where they might have conflict, because one wants to take a risk and the other one doesn't. It's sort of the idea of 'the devil you know is better than the one you don't.' And I think that's something that they've been conditioned to believe throughout all these years, and taking that risk on the other side of that fear is where they really want to go. I think throughout the season, you'll find out if they're able to make that choice, and if there's really anywhere that's safe for them."

Fear the Walking Dead returns with its final six episodes Sunday, October 22nd, on AMC and AMC+.

