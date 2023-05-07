The Walking Dead: The Complete Series Coming to Blu-Ray

Fans can relive The Walking Dead in one box set that collects all 11 seasons of AMC's original zombie drama for the first time. The Walking Dead: The Complete Series set contains all 177 episodes and hours of bonus features, including featurettes, deleted scenes, and audio commentaries from the show's 11-season run, which ended in November with the "Rest in Peace" series finale. Releasing July 3rd in the UK, the complete collection will be available on DVD or as a region-free collector's Blu-ray box set limited to just 1,200 copies.

The Walking Dead: The Complete Series Legacy Edition is a limited edition individually numbered with a holographic sticker, and is packaged in a rigid box with an all-over gloss finish and wraparound artwork by best-selling British artist Jock. Pre-orders are now live on Amazon UK, priced at £110 or $138 USD.

The set comes complete with a 124-page hardback book that "walks you through the TV series' biggest moments: the heartbreak, death, violence and horror which kept us on the edge of our seats for eleven seasons," according to the description. "Take a trip down memory lane with this book and relive the most iconic and pivotal moments of The Walking Dead season by season." The Blu-ray discs are region free, meaning there's no region coding preventing the discs from playing on US disc players.

Also available is The Walking Dead: The Complete Series DVD, which includes a rigid box with an all-over gloss finish showcasing new artwork. Pre-orders are now live for £90 on Amazon UK.

There's no word yet if similar sets will release stateside, but AMC-aired series Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and Better Call Saul all received complete collection Blu-rays in the US.

Distributor Universal Pictures International Entertainment Limited describes the 11-season box set: "The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home during the zombie apocalypse. The series explores the challenges of life in a world overrun by walkers who take a toll on the survivors, and sometimes the interpersonal conflicts present a greater danger to their continuing survival than the zombies that roam the country. Over time, the characters are changed by the constant exposure to death, and some grow willing to do anything to survive."

The Walking Dead: The Complete Series Legacy Edition Blu-ray and The Walking Dead: The Complete Series DVD box sets release July 3rd.