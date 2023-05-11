The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer and Key Art Released

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) take Manhattan in the new trailer for the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City. Forced to work together in order to save Maggie’s kidnapped son, the pair make their way into a city teeming with zombies…as well as plenty of humans who want their pound of flesh from Negan. That’s what happens when you’re a soulless monster, it seems — people don’t exactly love the experiences they have with you, and might even hold a little bit of a grudge. So, it seems the plan is for Maggie to bring Negan to her son’s captor…either to turn him over, or to use Negan as a means to making the kidnapper suffer.

Leaving aside the Manhattan setting and the baggage attached to any relationship between Maggie and the man who murdered her husband, The Walking Dead: Dead City feels a bit like the first season of the show, which was anchored in Rick Grimes’s (Andrew Lincoln) emotional journey while navigating an unfamiliar and dangerous world in the hopes of reconnecting with his family. Of course, Rick did eventually find (and then lose) his wife and son. Just as Maggie’s journey is about finding her child again, a planned spinoff for Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) is coming soon, which will center on that pair finding one another again following Rick’s apparent death. There’s also a spinoff planned that will send Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to Paris.

You can see the trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City below.

https://youtu.be/1b-b4rvLJmI

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

Here’s the key art for The Walking Dead: Dead City:

The Walking Dead: Dead City debuts on AMC and AMC+ on June 18.