Start spreading the news: Dead City is returning in 2025.



AMC released the first look at The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, and it teases that enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — who were forced to work together on a mission that brought them to post-apocalyptic Manhattan in season 1 — are once again on opposite sides of another war. This time, it's a gang war for the dead city that never sleeps. The behind-the-scenes sneak peek, below, also comes with an official synopsis revealing how the dysfunctional duo will cross paths when the urban zombie drama returns next year.

"In the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides," the synopsis reads. "As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined."

When the Walking Dead spinoff concluded its first season in July 2023, Maggie handed over her husband's killer to the Croat (Željko Ivanek) and The Dama (Lisa Emery). As it turned out, the Dama had Maggie's son, Hershel (Logan Kim), kidnapped so that Maggie would bring her the fugitive Negan before he could be captured by relentless New Babylon Marshal Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles). The Dama then blackmailed the former Savior leader, offering him the keys to the kingdom to unite the island's settlements under one indomitable rule — lest she go after Maggie's rescued son a second time.

Alongside Cohan and Morgan, Dead City season 2 stars Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim and series newcomer Kim Coates. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons, returns as showrunner and executive producer on the series, along with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), Michael Satrazemis (Fear the Walking Dead) and Colin Walsh (NOS4A2).

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is now in production and will premiere in 2025 on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage.