The Walking Dead: See Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Look at Reapers Victim
RIP Roy, who didn't see his death coming on The Walking Dead. When the ex-Hilltopper played by C. Thomas Howell returns for the first time since his Season 9 cameo appearance, it's to help Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) save Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1" and "Acheron: Part 2." After Roy abandons the group's mission to Meridian in the tunnels of the D.C. metro, it's Dog and Daryl (Norman Reedus) who find Roy half-dead, wandering alone in the depths of the tunnels crawling with walkers. The bloodied Roy survives just long enough to see the end of "Part 2," where he's suddenly killed by a Reaper's arrow.
Season 11 newcomer Glenn Stanton, who plays Frost of the Wardens, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Roy's corpse after he's struck in the head with an arrow:
Show me you’re having a bad day without telling me. #twd #twdspoiler #TWDFamily #twdbts #RIP pic.twitter.com/LGk0PPMr8r— Glenn Stanton (@glennstantonact) August 30, 2021
Roy is the latest named victim of the Reapers, who send the sniper (Mike Whinnet) that murders Maggie's friends Billy, Jen, Maya (Brianna Butler), Ainsley (Haley Leary), and Gus (David Atkinson) in the Season 10 episode "Home Sweet Home." This new enemy group is revealed in full to end "Acheron: Part 2," and the Reapers are hunting down the survivors in Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted."
I was about to tweet how awesome it was that Roy survived the entire episode because I didn't think he'd make it out of the subway tunnel then I blinked... #TWD pic.twitter.com/JbkM6oHj8Z— jarrod (@DixonBrother_) August 30, 2021
Here's how Walking Dead fans reacted to Roy's death in "Acheron: Part 2":
I literally said "he's still alive?!" Then that happened about 2 seconds later😂😭— Timcasso Games (@Timcasso99) August 30, 2021
This scene was sooo unexpected— bea (@beadixler) August 30, 2021
I had a feeling they were bringing him back just to kill him. They did that with Morales, Beatrice, Sam from season 4 and probably more people I'm forgetting— Tyler Barton (@tylerbarton13) August 30, 2021
I can't believe Thomas Howell is done! After 3 episodes only.— Letty montalvo s (@lettyms67) August 30, 2021
roy was so close to making it out of the episode alive against all odds #twd— m (@smilewhovian) August 30, 2021
#TWD RIP Roy, and the rest of the group doesn't seem to have much of a chance against the Reapers. Out of the frying pan and into the fire... @WalkingDead_AMC— David Magill (@AnnouncerDavid) August 30, 2021
Haha figured that was the only reason Roy survived the tunnels😂 #TWD— Ja'crispy jay (@Jacrispyjay) August 30, 2021
Me watching the final minutes of #TWD: WTF, didn't Roy (C. Thomas Howell) die in that tunnel? Are they going explain how he's still alive?
Me thirty seconds later: No, they are definitely not.#TheWalkingDead— Syd Lexia (@Syd_Lexia) August 30, 2021
@WalkingDead_AMC I mean @C_Thomas_Howell FINALLY gets a speaking role on #TWD; Then left for dead; Then Cool to see he's still alive again and HE IMMEDIATELY gets whacked!!!!AHHHH!!! Killin' me!— Jeff Thigpen (@jeffthigpen) August 30, 2021
@C_Thomas_Howell @WalkingDead_AMC @AMC_TV @AMCTalkingDead why did they have to kill off #CThomasHowell ‘s character #Roy on ? #TheWalkingDead such a bummer #TWD #TalkingDead— David Mitchell (@ArmyDave3382) August 30, 2021
Big round of applause for C. Thomas Howell (@C_Thomas_Howell) for his portrayal of Roy from S9E7 to S11E2 of #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/U8x42AMznr— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) August 30, 2021
Why would they put C. Thomas Howell on the cast as Roy, give him no story line and kill him almost immediately??
Ponyboy deserved better 😢#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qDQQzuqsSi— Carla Grimes (@LostSisGrimes) August 30, 2021